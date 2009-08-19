Top 10 weather games in NFL history

Red Right 88

   This 1980 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at cold Cleveland Municipal Stadium had a memorable, yet painful, finish for 
  Browns fans.

1979 Buccaneers vs. Chiefs Monsoon

   Torrential rain nearly prevented the upstart 
  Buccaneers from one of the most amazing turnarounds in NFL history.

Sneakers Game

   The 
  Giants' choice of footwear in the 1934 NFL Championship Game helped make this one of the more memorable games ever played.

Snow Plow Game

   John Smith's field goal provided the only score in the 
  Patriots' victory over the 
  Dolphins in a 1982 AFC East showdown in Foxboro.

1948 NFL Championship Game

   A blizzard couldn't keep the 
  Eagles, led by future 
  Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren, from winning their first NFL title.

1975 AFC Championship Game

   Astroturf turned to ice when the 
  Raiders and 
  Steelers met at frozen Three Rivers Stadium with a berth in 
  Super Bowl X at stake.

1981 AFC Championship Game

   The 
  Bengals overcame the potent "Air Coryell" 
  Chargers, as well as a wind chill at 59 degrees below zero, to advance to their first the 
  Super Bowl.

Fog Bowl

   The 1988 NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the 
  Bears and 
  Eagles turned surreal when a heavy fog engulfed Chicago's Soldier Field.

Tuck Rule

   The 2001 Divisional Playoff Game between the 
  Raiders and 
  Patriots turned out to be one of the most exciting, controversial playoff games.

Ice Bowl

   The 1967 NFL Championship Game turned into an epic and icy showdown between Vince Lombardi's 
  Packers and Tom Landry's 
  Cowboys.

