Top 10 weather games in NFL history

This 1980 AFC Divisional Playoff Game at cold Cleveland Municipal Stadium had a memorable, yet painful, finish for
Browns fans.
Torrential rain nearly prevented the upstart
Buccaneers from one of the most amazing turnarounds in NFL history.
The
Giants' choice of footwear in the 1934 NFL Championship Game helped make this one of the more memorable games ever played.
A blizzard couldn't keep the
Eagles, led by future
Hall of Famer Steve Van Buren, from winning their first NFL title.
Astroturf turned to ice when the
Raiders and
Steelers met at frozen Three Rivers Stadium with a berth in
Super Bowl X at stake.
The
Bengals overcame the potent "Air Coryell"
Chargers, as well as a wind chill at 59 degrees below zero, to advance to their first the
Super Bowl.
