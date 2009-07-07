Top 10 things that changed the game

Published: Jul 07, 2009

Pete Gogolak

   Once upon a time, kickers were linemen who kicked straight on. Then, it all changed when Hungarian-born 
  [Pete Gogolak](http://www.nfl.com/players/petegogolak/profile?id=GOG622935) discovered football.

Watch clip  |  Pete Gogolak's career stats  |  Recalling the drop kick

West Coast Offense

   What became known as the "West Coast Offense" started in Cincinnati, was carried by Bill Walsh to San Francisco, and then spread like wildfire.

Watch clip  |  Bill Walsh: 1993 Hall inductee  |  A look at West Coast Offense

NFL Films

   With John Facenda's voice, Sam Spence's music and visionary filmmakers Ed and Steve Sabol, NFL Films has helped build NFL mythology.

Watch clip  |  The Rites of Fall  |  NFL Films DVDs  |  Music of NFL Films

The 1978 rules changes

   Scoring was low. There were too few touchdowns and too many field goals. The league stepped in and made an attempt to open up the game.

Watch clip  |  QBs with 500-yard passing games  |  NFL passing records

Astroturf

   So long, three yards and a cloud of dust. Hello, rug burn. For better or worse, artificial turf has altered how football is played and viewed.

Watch clip  |  On Astroturf: Immaculate Reception  |  Bills' epic comeback

Instant replay

   After further review ... instant replay has made a profound effect on how fans, coaches, players, referees and TV networks view the game.

Watch clip  |  Video: The 'Tuck Rule'  |  Video: The Immaculate Reception

Paul Brown

   Need evidence of 
  [Paul Brown](http://www.profootballhof.com/hof/member.jsp?player_id=34)'s impact? How about facemasks on helmets, playbooks and film study as just a few of his innovations?

Watch clip  |  Brown vs. Cleveland Browns  |  Brown and Bill Walsh

Free agency

   Helping further level the playing field and create parity in the NFL is free agency, which came into full effect following the 1992 season.

Watch clip  |  Reggie White retrospective  |  Free agency coverage

Television

   The impact of television on the NFL goes beyond watching games from the comfort of your living room during autumn Sundays and Monday nights.

Watch clip  |  First televised game  |  Legacy of 'the greatest game'

AFL-NFL merger

   When two competing leagues -- the AFL and NFL -- merged into one, the result was the 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47), the greatest innovation in NFL history.

Watch clip  |  AFL's 50th anniversary  |  AFL vs. NFL: No. 2 all-time feud

