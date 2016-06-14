Top 10 takeaways from Tuesday's NFL minicamps

"There is really not a time I would feel uncomfortable with him being the game right now, which is unusual for a rookie," offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Over my years, I have had some really good running backs. But there were certain areas of the game where you would say if we do this that is not his cup of tea. But I think Zeke is well rounded. I don't think there is ever a down or distance or situation where he can't carry the load."