Top 10 rosters by top-end talent; QB questions for Bills, Vikings

Peterman, the 171st overall pick this past April, is a classic pocket passer with C+ arm talent. Although he lacks the cannon to push the ball to every area of the field, he is a rhythm passer adept at getting the ball "out and up" quickly on deep throws. As a "connect the dots" passer from the pocket, Peterman is at his best working the short and intermediate areas of the field. Peterman's ability to rapidly work through progressions -- and get to his second or third option -- made him an effective passer at Pitt. He completed 61.1 percent of his passes and posted a 47:15 TD-to-INT ratio while averaging 8.3 yards per attempt during his two-year stint as a starter. Those numbers were complemented by the 518 rushing yards and three rushing scores Peterman amassed while directing Panthers' unique pro-style offense, which featured a lot of misdirection action (jet sweep) and option plays in the backfield. Although he isn't an A-level athlete or an explosive dual-threat playmaker, Peterman has enough mobility and movement skills to be a competent runner on zone-read plays and some designed quarterback runs.