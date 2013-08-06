Top 10 preseason games to watch

If Robert Griffin III makes his preseason debut for a few plays -- which could happen -- you'll be glad you got to see RG III do his thing at least once before the regular season begins. And if he doesn't? It's another week of backup Kirk Cousins, which actually is a big deal. Because his success filling in for Griffin last season combined with a lot of playing time in August means that, if your team is looking for a quarterback, guess who's going to be at the top of their wish list in the offseason? Pay attention to the crowd because it will be filled with scouts from Cleveland, Oakland, Minnesota, Tennessee and Jacksonville. In fact, just the representatives from those teams by themselves might make this game a sellout.