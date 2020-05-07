Thursday, May 07, 2020 10:02 AM

Top 10 potential fantasy bonanza games in 2020

Headshot_Author_Marcas_Grant_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Fantasy editor

Styles make fights. And matchups make fantasy points. There are plenty of things we take into account when trying to figure out which players we're going to target for our fantasy rosters and while a particular team's schedule isn't the biggest factor, it does play a part.

But more than that ... watching two teams score a lot of points is just plain fun. (Apologies to any defensive coordinators reading this.) That's way I've put together my list of the top 10 games on the 2020 NFL schedule that could turn out to be fantasy bonanzas.

You might notice that some teams appear multiple times. They're probably the teams you'd expect. This is not an accident. So as they say in fantasy football. Let's do that fantasy football.

10. San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, Week 16

These two teams played an uptempo duel in the desert late last season. This year, the Cardinals come back with a retooled offense featuring DeAndre Hopkins at the head of a hydra-like pass-catching corps. This game also features Niners first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk making his return to the Valley of the Sun after starring at Arizona State. With a little luck, this Christmas Day tilt could bring you the gift of a fantasy championship.

9. Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, Week 2

Because the Falcons' defense was so poor early last season, the Falcons offense was the fantasy gift that kept on giving. Even though Atlanta focused on defense in the draft, this group could have a tough time slowing one of 2019's most prolific offenses -- that also added a dynamic playmaker in CeeDee Lamb. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Todd Gurley, and the rest of the Dirty Birds will have to keep their foot on the gas to stay in this one.

8. New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons, Week 13

In so many ways, these teams enter 2020 as mirror images of each other offensively. Veteran quarterbacks who have perennially been fantasy favorites. Versatile running backs who, at their best, have top 10 potential. Elite wide receivers who can dominate a game at any time. In the past, it's been common to need to score at least 30 points in this rivalry to earn a win. That could again be the case when they resume unpleastantries in the ATL.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, Week 1

This will likely be the last season that we see Tom Brady and Drew Brees on an NFL field at the same time. So it's only fitting that the first time we see the new-look TOMPA BAY Buccaneers, it comes against his veteran counterpart. Oh ... and it also means plenty of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara.

6. Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 12

Last season, Mahomes and the Chiefs got the best of Brady and the Patriots. This year, Mahomes and company meet up with TB12 under a different set of circumstances. Nonetheless, the Bucs and their anticipated high-octane offense will need to hit on all cylinders if they plan to keep up with the track squad that Kansas City will roll out.

5. Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans, Week 2

Fantasy managers love quarterbacks who can run. In 2019, Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson both finished in the top four in QB rushing yards -- let's ignore that there was nearly an 800-yard difference between the two. Nonetheless, both players are expected to again be top five at their position and boast a slew of playmaking teammates that could make for a high-scoring affair.

4. Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, Week 1

Remember that time the Texans jumped out to a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs in a playoff game only to give up 41 unanswered points and eventually get boat-raced? Good times. Houston gets to go back to the scene of the crime and run it back against Kansas City to start the 2020 season. I'm pretty sure no one is going to remind Deshaun Watson and company about what happened the last time. Nope. Not a single person.

3. San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints, Week 10

When these teams met in Week 14 last year, people were expecting a defensive struggle. Instead, we got one of the highest-scoring, most entertaining games of the season. We'll see if the Niners are again up to the challenge of winning a tough game in the Superdome. If so, they'll likely have to light up the scoreboard once again to get it done.

2. Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, Week 15

The most prolific passer of the last decade hosts the man poised to become the most prolific passer of the next decade in a game that should be must-see TV for football fans of both the fantasy and non-fantasy persuasion.

1. Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, Week 3

When these teams faced off in Week 3 last season, both Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson topped 20 fantasy points. This year's matchup of the top two fantasy quarterbacks -- and last two NFL MVPs -- figures to feature the same type of fireworks.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy analyst for NFL.com and a man whose top starter is sourdough. Send him your quarantine culinary cues or fantasy football questions on Twitter @MarcasG or Instagram at MarcasG.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs a pass route during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings beat the Saints 26-20. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Fabiano's Fantasy Playoff Schedule for 2020

The NFL has released its 2020 schedules and here's a look at the strength of schedule for when the fantasy playoffs roll around after the big reveal, provided by Michael Fabiano.
2020 NFL Draft fantasy football impact log
news

2020 NFL Draft fantasy football impact log

The NFL Draft is officially here and that means new names for fantasy football. Marcas Grant is keeping track of 2020's impact newcomers and what they could mean for your fantasy drafts.
Michael Fabiano's 2019 NFL Personnel Groupings
news

Michael Fabiano's 2019 NFL Personnel Groupings

Michael Fabiano breaks down every team's personnel groupings from 2019 to identify trends and what positions they could target in the NFL draft.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The NFL Uniform fantasy draft
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: The NFL Uniform fantasy draft

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: All-Decade Fantasy Teams
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: All-Decade Fantasy Teams

Michael Fabiano's top fantasy rookies (pre-draft)
news

Michael Fabiano's top fantasy rookies (pre-draft)

Michael Fabiano looks at the top fantasy rookies to watch at quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Higher or Lower
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Higher or Lower

news

Fabiano's one-man, five-round fantasy mock draft

With a number of big-name players changing teams in free agency, Michael Fabiano takes a look at what the first five rounds of a fantasy draft could look like before we hit the 2020 NFL Draft.
Ekeler, Sanders on the rise in fantasy football leagues
news

Ekeler, Sanders on the rise in fantasy football leagues

The NFL's free agency frenzy has sent plenty of big-name players into different uniforms (and scenarios), but there are also a number of players who haven't changed teams, but have still seen their fantasy value rise or fall.
Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley (30) looks on while stretching during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, in Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Rams, 30-29. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Todd Gurley's fantasy impact could rise up with Falcons

After a down 2019 season and an unceremonious end to his time in Los Angeles, Todd Gurley returns to the state of Georgia where he was a star in college. Marcas Grant explains what this could mean for his fantasy prospects.
Free Agency Frenzy: Fantasy winners and losers
news

Free Agency Frenzy: Fantasy winners and losers

The free-agency frenzy has been a wild ride, as several big-name players will be wearing new uniforms in 2020. Michael Fabiano takes a look at who the biggest winners and losers have been so far.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL