Top 10 potential fantasy bonanza games in 2020

In so many ways, these teams enter 2020 as mirror images of each other offensively. Veteran quarterbacks who have perennially been fantasy favorites. Versatile running backs who, at their best, have top 10 potential. Elite wide receivers who can dominate a game at any time. In the past, it's been common to need to score at least 30 points in this rivalry to earn a win. That could again be the case when they resume unpleastantries in the ATL.