Top 10 players poised to be household names in 2009

The three-year veteran made waves last season after tallying eight sacks in 10 starts for the 49ers at outside linebacker. Harrelson's surprising production gave the team a legitimate presence off the edge for the first time since Julian Peterson departed in 2005, and his growth as a rusher enabled the team to keep Justin Smith at defensive end. If the 49ers' defense is to ascend to the ranks of the elite, it will be keyed by a stellar performance from Harrelson this season.