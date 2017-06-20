 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Top 10 players of 'Top 100' unveiled

Published: Jun 20, 2017 at 01:28 PM

We are so close! The final 10 of the *Top 100 Players of 2017* will be revealed next week.

These are the top 10 players in the game today according to their peers (of course, in no particular order):

Aaron Rodgers: The QB was ranked at No. 6 last year. This is his fifth Top 10 selection.

Odell Beckham Jr.: OBJ was ranked at No. 10 last year. Three wide receivers made Top 10. Who will be ranked the highest?

Le'Veon Bell: This is his first appearance in the Top 10. He was listed at No. 41 last year.

Von Miller: The Super Bowl 50 MVP is back in the Top 10 after landing at No. 15 last year.

Tom Brady: It's no surprise that the MVP of Super Bowl LI made top 10. Last year he was ranked No. 2. Will he go up or down?

Antonio Brown: Brown was ranked No. 4 last year. This is his third time making the Top 10 

Matt Ryan: After a heartbreaking Super Bowl LI collapse, Ryan makes his debut on the Top 100 list.

Khalil Mack: 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was ranked at No. 13 last year. This is his first time making the Top 10.

Ezekiel Elliot: He may not have won 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's the first rookie to ever crack the Top 10.

Julio Jones: The All-Pro wideout was ranked at No. 8 last year. This is his second Top 10 selection.

Who will be revealed as the No. 1 player? Be sure to tune in Monday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New onside kick rules could be up for vote at Annual League Meeting

A new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special team coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and require them to declare in advance, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Georgia OT Amarius Mims were cut short due to injuries on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis.
news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.