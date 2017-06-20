Top 10 players of 'Top 100' unveiled

These are the top 10 players in the game today according to their peers (of course, in no particular order):
Aaron Rodgers: The QB was ranked at No. 6 last year. This is his fifth Top 10 selection.
Odell Beckham Jr.: OBJ was ranked at No. 10 last year. Three wide receivers made Top 10. Who will be ranked the highest?
Le'Veon Bell: This is his first appearance in the Top 10. He was listed at No. 41 last year.
Tom Brady: It's no surprise that the MVP of Super Bowl LI made top 10. Last year he was ranked No. 2. Will he go up or down?
Antonio Brown: Brown was ranked No. 4 last year. This is his third time making the Top 10
Khalil Mack: 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year was ranked at No. 13 last year. This is his first time making the Top 10.
Ezekiel Elliot: He may not have won 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but he's the first rookie to ever crack the Top 10.
Julio Jones: The All-Pro wideout was ranked at No. 8 last year. This is his second Top 10 selection.
