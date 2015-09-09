Top 10 Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates

3. Marcus Mariota, Titans quarterback: What more could Mariota have done to silence his pre-draft skeptics this summer? He drew persistent raves from teammates and coaches for his "unbelievable" accuracy, mental acuity and leadership in an "essentially flawless" training camp. Mariota went on to finish his first preseason with an impressive 70.0 completion rate for 10.9 yards per attempt and a 102.9 passer rating. More important than the numbers was his unshakable poise and composure. Don't be surprised to see Mariota running Chip Kelly's offense after the Titans coaches slow-played the rest of the league in August.