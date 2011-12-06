Top 10 O-linemen: USC's Kalil, Stanford duo lead the way

8. Levy Adcock, Oklahoma State, OT (6-5, 322): As an underrated athlete with sound footwork and fundamentals, Adcock is an intriguing prospect ideally suited to play on the right side as a pro. He has extensive experience in pass protection in the Cowboys' spread system but also shows up well in the running game. Although his game ranks a notch below some of his counterparts, Adcock certainly will experience a run up the charts due to high value at the position.