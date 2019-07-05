Top 10 NFL teams of the decade: 2013 Seattle Seahawks No. 1

As long as I've gone off the rails with the Chiefs, let's keep the fun going with this odd duck of a team. The list of squads I'd favor in a hypothetical matchup against these Jaguars is long, and it would include teams that did not make this piece, like the 2018 Rams, 2012 Broncos, 2016 Falcons and several incarnations of the Saints, Patriots, Packers and Seahawks. Blake Bortles might go down as history's purest representation of The Quarterback Teams Try to Talk Themselves Into. Running back Leonard Fournette plodded to 1,040 yards on 3.9 yards per carry. The leading Jaguars receiver (Keelan Cole) finished tied for 40th in the NFL with 748 yards. And yet, the offense managed to keep pace with the world-class defense (loaded with studs like Calais Campbell and Jalen Ramsey), with Jacksonville being one of a handful of teams this decade to rank in the top five in points scored (fifth), points allowed (second), and yards allowed (second) in their season. (The 2015 Seahawks and 2012 Broncos are two notable squads that ranked in the top five in their seasons in scoring, scoring defense, offensive yards and defensive yards, but they were precluded by my one-representative-per-franchise rule.) It didn't hurt that the defense contributed seven touchdowns via interception or fumble return. Jacksonville never won more than four games in a row, but the Jags proved to be a formidable playoff force, pushing the Patriots to the brink in the AFC title game.