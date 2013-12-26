Top 10 NFL.com videos in 2013

My favorite non-NFL game video from 2013 on NFL.com was Monkeys riding dogs, herding sheep from Week 16. It's genius. But alas, that masterpiece didn't make the top 10 most-watched videos on the site for 2013. Take a look below to see what did.
(Ed. Note: These are non-game videos. So, no plays or highlights. But you will see commercials, player outbursts and a vertical leap which will astound you. Beyonce's halftime show was numero uno, but we couldn't show it because of rights issues.)
Sexy and smart. Supermodel Bar Refaeli and a nerdy guy named Walter make out in this extremely funny commercial from GoDaddy.com.
9) Watt's up!
Views: 327,468
Watch Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt makes an incredible 59.5-inch leap onto a stack of boxes.
8) Steve Young's winding touchdown run
Views: 343,600
This classic Steve Young run was runner-up in The Greatest Play of All Time bracket we ran this year.
Alex Smith became the most recent San Francisco 49ers QB to be traded to the Chiefs. Dave Dameshek explores what would've happened had Steve Young, not Joe Montana, been traded to Kansas City in 1993.
Deion's alter ego didn't get drafted as the first pick, but he did create a sensation.
Enjoy this delightful Coca Cola ad featuring the unlikely thigns you see on security cameras.
Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is voted the best player in the NFL according to his peers on the "Top 100 Players of 2013.
Want to find out what Dez Bryant was saying during his outbursts vs. the Detroit Lions? Watch and listen as he talks with QB Tony Romo and Dallas Cowboys coaches.