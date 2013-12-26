Top 10 NFL.com videos in 2013

Published: Dec 25, 2013 at 07:00 PM

My favorite non-NFL game video from 2013 on NFL.com was Monkeys riding dogs, herding sheep from Week 16. It's genius. But alas, that masterpiece didn't make the top 10 most-watched videos on the site for 2013. Take a look below to see what did.

(Ed. Note: These are non-game videos. So, no plays or highlights. But you will see commercials, player outbursts and a vertical leap which will astound you. Beyonce's halftime show was numero uno, but we couldn't show it because of rights issues.)

10) GoDaddy.com - Perfect Match - 2013 Super Bowl Commercials @ NFL*
*Views: 318,362

Sexy and smart. Supermodel Bar Refaeli and a nerdy guy named Walter make out in this extremely funny commercial from GoDaddy.com.

9) Watt's up!
Views: 327,468

Watch Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt makes an incredible 59.5-inch leap onto a stack of boxes.

8) Steve Young's winding touchdown run
Views: 343,600

This classic Steve Young run was runner-up in The Greatest Play of All Time bracket we ran this year.

7) DeSean Jackson game-winning punt return
Views: 348,659

The winning play from the The Greatest Play of All Time bracket.

6) N 'if' L: What if Steve Young had been traded to the Chiefs?
Views: 350,826

Alex Smith became the most recent San Francisco 49ers QB to be traded to the Chiefs. Dave Dameshek explores what would've happened had Steve Young, not Joe Montana, been traded to Kansas City in 1993.

5) Chiefs select Leon Sandcastle?
Views: 367,956

Deion's alter ego didn't get drafted as the first pick, but he did create a sensation.

4) Coca Cola - Security Camera - 2013 Super Bowl Commercials @ NFL
Views: 415,190

Enjoy this delightful Coca Cola ad featuring the unlikely thigns you see on security cameras.

3) 'Top 100 Players of 2013': Adrian Peterson
Views: 430,939

Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is voted the best player in the NFL according to his peers on the "Top 100 Players of 2013.

2) Dez Bryant sideline sound
Views: 432,740

Want to find out what Dez Bryant was saying during his outbursts vs. the Detroit Lions? Watch and listen as he talks with QB Tony Romo and Dallas Cowboys coaches.

1) Oreo - Cookie or Cream? - 2013 Super Bowl Commercials @ NFL
Views: 598,151

In this hilarious Super Bowl ad find out which part of the Oreo is better? The cookie or the cream?

