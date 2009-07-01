Top 10 motivational coaches in NFL history

Published: Jul 01, 2009 at 08:03 AM

Bum Phillips

   In addition to being 
  [ one of the NFL's all-time outrageous characters](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-films-presents/09000d5d810a596b/Top-Ten-Characters-Bum-Phillips), Bum Phillips helped turn the Houston Oilers into those "Luv Ya Blue" winners.

Watch clip  |  Video: No. 8 character  |  Houston Oilers of the 1970s

Sam Wyche

   It can be argued that Sam Wyche's most famous motivational speech wasn't given to players, but fans, in his "you don't live in Cleveland" rant.

Watch clip  |  Bengals team history  |  Video: Bengals in Super Bowl XXIII

Hank Stram

   Hank Stram's wiring during 
  [ Super Bowl IV](http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-super-bowl/09000d5d8014d720/Super-Bowl-Memories-Super-Bowl-IV) is the stuff of legend, as it gave fans valuable insight on the coaching techniques of this 
  [Hall-of-Famer](http://www.profootballhof.com/hof/member.jsp?player_id=205).

Watch clip  |  Video: Stram retrospective  |  Photos: Stram through the years

Bill Parcells

   Bill Parcells took over a down-and-out 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) team and won two 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47)s, then later turned around the fortunes of a miserable 
  [Patriots](/teams/newenglandpatriots/profile?team=NE) team.

Watch clip  |  Super Bowl XXI highlights  |  Super Bowl XXV highlights

Bill Cowher

   After getting his team to the brink of championships, Bill Cowher capped his coaching career with a 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) victory following the 2005 season.

Watch clip  |  Video: Super Bowl XL highlights  |  Steelers team history

George Allen

   George Allen hated losing, once saying, "Every time you lose, you die a little bit. You die inside ... not all of your organs, maybe just your liver."

Watch clip  |  Allen's 'Over the Hill Gang'  |  2002 Hall of Fame inductee

Marty Schottenheimer

   Marty Schottenheimer was old school, told it like it was, and gave some of the most memorable and unique pregame speeches in NFL history.

Watch clip  |  Smith's career stats  |  Video: Smith's running style

Jon Gruden

   His facial contortions earned him the nickname "Chucky," but Jon Gruden's intense motivational style helped Tampa Bay finally win a 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47).

Watch clip  |  Super Bowl XXXVII highlights  |  Super Bowl XXXVII photos

Dick Vermeil

   The always emotional Dick Vermeil's motivation-by-inspiration approach helped make instant champs of the woebegone 
  [St. Louis Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL).

Watch clip  |  Super Bowl XXXIV highlights  |  'Greatest Show on Turf'

Vince Lombardi

   Vince Lombardi's autocratic style didn't exactly endear players to him, but the championship results are a valuable cornerstone of NFL history.

Watch clip  |  Video: Lombardi retrospective  |  Former players reminisce

NFL's Top 10 is a fast-paced weekly series that provides an irreverent look at some of the most intriguing subjects in the NFL. To watch NFL's Top on NFL Network, check out the latest listings. Still getting shutout of the NFL Network? See what you can do.

