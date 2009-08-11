Top 10 most-feared tacklers in NFL history

Published: Aug 11, 2009 at 12:09 PM

John Lynch

Bears TE John Allred, brother in law to John Lynch, learned the hard way about the safety's passion for collisions with unsuspecting ball carriers.

Steve Atwater

Christian Okoye, the "Nigerian Nightmare," trampled all who came in his way, until Steve Atwater ended the former Chiefs' reign of terror.

Jack Lambert

   Out to deliver a crushing hit and follow it with mean words, 
  [Jack Lambert](http://www.nfl.com/players/jacklambert/profile?id=LAM488570) ("Count Dracula in Cleats") was an intimidating force.

Ray Lewis

   Ray Lewis doesn't just hit ball carriers, this linebacker runs through them, administering a hit capable of making players feel a sense of shame.

Jack Tatum

   At the center of the renegade aura that surrounded the 
  [Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK) of the 1970s was 
  [Jack Tatum](http://www.nfl.com/players/jacktatum/profile?id=TAT679563), whose severe hits are the stuff of legend.

Hardy Brown

Hardy Brown? Hardy who? Find out by checking out the absolutely devastating hits administered by this obscure 49ers great from the 1950s.

Ronnie Lott

Hall of Fame safety Ronnie Lott's passion was to deliver "whoo" hits,

those that made fans and players alike stand up and yell just that.

Lawrence Taylor

   Famous for the 
  [Joe Theismann](http://www.nfl.com/players/joetheismann/profile?id=THE276861) injury, 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) LB 
  [Lawrence Taylor](http://www.nfl.com/players/lawrencetaylor/profile?id=TAY508500) was a one-man wrecking crew when it came to hitting the quarterback.

Dick "Night Train" Lane

   Clothesline and facemask tackles were outlawed in large part because of 
  [Dick "Night Train" Lane](http://www.nfl.com/players/nighttrainlane/profile?id=LAN388762), arguably the NFL's hardest-hitting cornerback.

Dick Butkus

   Even 
  [Dick Butkus](http://www.nfl.com/players/dickbutkus/profile?id=BUT103820)' peers were fearful. 
  [Deacon Jones](http://www.nfl.com/players/deaconjones/profile?id=JON219252) said, "Roses are red, violets are blue, if you have any sense, you'll keep Butkus away from you."

