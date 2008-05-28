Top 10 most elusive runners in NFL history

Willie Galimore's seven-year career with the
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) included two in which this running back averaged more than five yards a carry.
Dickie Post was a little-known running back during a brief career with the
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD), but he provided many highlights during that short time.
Joe Washington thrilled fans of four teams --
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD),
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND),
[Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) and
[Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL) -- during a 10-year NFL career.
Randall Cunningham was an accomplished passer, but probably most remembered for his running ability rushing for nearly 5,000 career yards.
"The Galloping Ghost" was the first big-name star to enter the NFL in its infancy, and hit the field running when he debuted with the
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI).
As a halfback, and later a flanker, Bobby Mitchell amassed more than 14,000 all-purpose yards and scored 91 touchdowns.
Nicknamed "The King," Hugh McElhenny was the NFL's best breakaway back in the 1950s, averaging 7 yards a carry in his rookie year.
Marshall Faulk was a double threat as a runnner and a receiver out of the backfield for Indianapolis and St. Louis.
Gale Sayers had a brief, yet brilliant, career with the
[Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI), which included one magical game against the
[49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF).
Barry Sanders rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons with the
[Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) making him one of the game's most electrifying runners.
