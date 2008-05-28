Top 10 most elusive runners in NFL history

Published: May 28, 2008 at 05:31 AM

Willie Galimore

   Willie Galimore's seven-year career with the 
  [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) included two in which this running back averaged more than five yards a carry.

Watch clip  |  Player page: Willie Galimore  |  NFL rushing records

Dickie Post

   Dickie Post was a little-known running back during a brief career with the 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD), but he provided many highlights during that short time.

Watch clip  |  Player page: Dickie Post  |  NFL rushing records

Joe Washington

   Joe Washington thrilled fans of four teams -- 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD), 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND), 
  [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) and 
  [Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL) -- during a 10-year NFL career.

Watch clip  |  Player page: Joe Washington  |  NFL rushing records

Randall Cunningham

   Randall Cunningham was an accomplished passer, but probably most remembered for his running ability rushing for nearly 5,000 career yards.

Watch clip  |  Player page: Randall Cunningham  |  Video: No. 3 mobile QB

Red Grange

   "The Galloping Ghost" was the first big-name star to enter the NFL in its infancy, and hit the field running when he debuted with the 
  [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI).

Watch clip  |  Player page: Red Grange  |  Grange's heralded NFL debut

Bobby Mitchell

   As a halfback, and later a flanker, Bobby Mitchell amassed more than 14,000 all-purpose yards and scored 91 touchdowns.

Watch clip  |  Player page: Bobby Mitchell  |  Mitchell in photos

Hugh McElhenny

   Nicknamed "The King," Hugh McElhenny was the NFL's best breakaway back in the 1950s, averaging 7 yards a carry in his rookie year.

Watch clip  |  McElhnney's stats  |  'The King'  |  'Million Dollar Backfield'

Marshall Faulk

   Marshall Faulk was a double threat as a runnner and a receiver out of the backfield for Indianapolis and St. Louis.

Watch clip  |  Video: Top moments in Faulk's career  |  Video: Faulk feature

Gale Sayers

   Gale Sayers had a brief, yet brilliant, career with the 
  [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI), which included one magical game against the 
  [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF).

Watch clip  |  Player page: Gale Sayers  |  Sayers' six TDs

Barry Sanders

   Barry Sanders rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons with the 
  [Lions](/teams/detroitlions/profile?team=DET) making him one of the game's most electrifying runners.

Watch clip  |  Player page: Barry Sanders  |  Video: Sanders' backward runs

NFL's Top 10 is a fast-paced weekly series that provides an irreverent look at some of the most intriguing subjects in the NFL. To watch NFL's Top 10 on NFL Network, check out the latest listings. Still getting shutout of the NFL Network? See what you can do.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL teams get creative for 2021 schedule release

Are you ready? Teams around the NFL showed their creativity for Wednesday's grand unveiling of the 2021 schedule.
news

2021 NFC win total projections: Can Washington repeat in NFC East?

Will Chase Young and Washington hold off Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to repeat as NFC East champs? Cynthia Frelund projects 2021 win totals for every NFC team.
news

2021 NFL schedule release: Six key takeaways; plus, games to watch

Judy Battista reveals six key takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule, which features a new 18-week slate full of excitement. And it begins with a compelling kickoff game between Dak Prescott's Cowboys and Tom Brady's Buccaneers.
news

2021 AFC win total projections: Ravens, Browns neck and neck

Who will come out on top of the AFC North: Lamar Jackson's Ravens or Baker Mayfield's Browns? Cynthia Frelund projects 2021 win totals for every team in the AFC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW