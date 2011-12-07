Top 10 LBs: Physicality, agility common among nation's best

5. Courtney Upshaw, Alabama, OLB (6-2, 265): Upshaw's game lacks the sizzle of some pass rushers on this list, but his steady production makes him an ideal 3-4 OLB. He is tough and physical at the point against the run, but also flashes disruptive skills as a pass rusher. He excels at bending and bursting around the corner, and shows a knack for getting the ball out when he gets to the quarterback. With more and more teams employing variations of the 3-4, Upshaw's value is certainly high on draft boards across the league.