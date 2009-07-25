Top 10 intriguing training camp battles to watch

The Titans passed on re-signing Albert Haynesworth, who got a $100 million deal from the Redskins. Instead, the Titans opted to sign Jovan Haye away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Haye will compete for a starting defensive tackle job with Jason Jones, who really flashed some talent last year in a limited role. Haynesworth had the ability to make everyone around him better, and Tennessee rarely had to blitz to apply pressure to opposing quarterbacks. It remains to be seen if either one of these tackles can do what Haynesworth did at tackle. If Tennessee wants to win the division and once again have the best regular-season record in the NFL, Haye or Jones has to deliver.