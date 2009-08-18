Top 10 home-field advantages of all-time

Metropolitan Stadium

   Before the 
  [Vikings](/teams/minnesotavikings/profile?team=MIN) moved into the climate-controlled H.H.H. Metrodome, the team enjoyed the greatest home-field advantage in football.

Watch clip | Recalling the Purple People Eaters | Vikings history

Qwest Field

   Deafening decibels were commonplace in the 
  [Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA)' old home, the Kingdome, but surprisingly that followed the team outdoors.

Watch clip | Go inside Qwest Field | Sea-Gals | Seahawks history

Orange Bowl

   Games played in September and October at the hot and humid Orange Bowl in Miami was not a welcoming experience for visiting teams.

Watch clip | Relive the Orange Bowl's final Super Bowl | Dolphins history

Three Rivers Stadium

   It wasn't so much that the stadium itself gave the 
  [Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) such a great home-field edge, it was because the teams it housed were good.

Watch clip | Relive the Immaculate Reception | Steelers history

Veterans Stadium

   Cold and uninviting, Veterans Stadium's leaky pipes, hard and unforgiving turf and loud fans had its own special way to intimidate visitors.

Watch clip | How Astroturf changed the game | Eagles history

Arrowhead Stadium

   Decked completely in 
  [Chiefs](/teams/kansascitychiefs/profile?team=KC) red and filled with fans straight from the tailgate party, Kansas City's home features a college atmosphere.

Watch clip | Go inside Arrowhead Stadium | Chiefs history

Oakland Coliseum

   Affectionately nicknamed the "Black Hole," the Coliseum has become more known for the colorful fans who fill it than the play of the home team.

Watch clip | Go inside the Coliseum | Raiderettes | Raiders history

Memorial Stadium

   Long before the 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) packed up the Mayflower for Indianapolis, the team enjoyed a storybook, almost mythical, existence in Baltimore.

Watch clip | Baltimore Colts heroes: Unitas and Berry | Colts history

Mile High Stadium

   If the high altitude or the local football team doesn't break down an opponent, perhaps the orange-clad boisterous 
  [Broncos](/teams/denverbroncos/profile?team=DEN) fans will.

Watch clip | Mile High hero: John Elway | Broncos history

Lambeau Field

   Holding slightly less people than the entire population of the city of Green Bay, the 
  [Packers](/teams/greenbaypackers/profile?team=GB)' home has been sold out for every game since 1960.

Watch clip | Go inside Lambeau Field | The Ice Bowl | Packers history

