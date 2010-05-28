Top 10 football follies

Published: May 28, 2010 at 06:38 AM

Bad snaps

   Let the age-old debate continue right here: Who's to blame when the center-to-quarterback exchange goes horribly wrong?

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | Legends of the Follies

Coaching rants

   "Playoffs?!?" "The 
  [Bears](/teams/chicagobears/profile?team=CHI) are who we thought they were!" And that just touches on the meltdown mayhem coaches have offered over the years.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | NFL's 100 Greatest Follies

Tripping

   Pro football players are among the greatest athletes in the world, but sometimes even these gifted guys have a hard time staying on their feet.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | The Football Follies

Collision course

   The innocent are often not protected on the field and sidelines. Refs, chain-gang guys, cameramen and Gatorade cups all feel the wrath of players.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | Foul-ups, Fumbles, and Follies

Mascot mayhem

   Mascots can have it good, like hanging out with the cheerleaders. Other times, they get trampled by players and ridiculed by fans.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | Super Duper Football Follies

Silly celebrations

   Unsportsmanlike conduct, or just plain funny? After further review ... end zone celebrations are an institution and can be very entertaining.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | Follies the Next Generation

Refs

   Referees can take a beating, like the day Jerry Glanville told one that "this is NFL, which stands for Not For Long when you make them (expletive) calls."

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | Football Comedy

Special teams goofs

   The wonderful world of kickers, punters and long snappers can create a plethora of mishaps for fans to point and laugh at.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | The NFL Follies Go Hollywood

Sound FX

   It's hard to put into words, but here are the sounds made for oopsy-daisy moments like swears, dropped passes and players falling on their bums.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | Best of Football Follies

Crazy fans

   To the psychologist, a fan in costume is an alter-ego. To others, it's the person you don't want to get stuck sitting next to.

Watch clip | More football follies on Hulu | 21st Century Follies

