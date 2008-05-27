Top 10 feuds in NFL history

Published: May 27, 2008 at 05:51 AM

Joey Porter vs. Cincinnati

   Joey Porter likes to talk, and eventually found his match -- with help from Chad Johnson -- in the 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN).

Watch clip | Player pages: Joey Porter | Chad Johnson

Bill Bergey vs. Conrad Dobler

   Rivals in the NFC East, 
  [Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI) lineman Conrad Dobler and 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) linebacker Bill Bergey had a number of memorable clashes in the 1970s.

Watch clip | Player pages: Bill Bergey | Conrad Dobler

Paul Brown vs. Cleveland Browns

   Upon being fired by 
  [Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) owner Art Modell, Cleveland's long-time coach left to coach for the team's new rivals, the 
  [Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN).

Watch clip | Paul Brown profile | Brown: Master innovator

Steve Young vs. Joe Montana

   Two ultra-competitive, future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks on the same roster made for uneasy situation in San Francisco.

Watch clip | Player pages: Joe Montana | Steve Young

Donovan McNabb vs. Terrell Owens

   Sure, together they helped lead the 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) to their first 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) in 24 years, but their relationship wasn't always rosy.

Watch clip | Player pages: Donovan McNabb | Terrell Owens

Jerry Glanville vs. AFC Central

   As head coach of the Oilers, Jerry Glanville left tickets for Elvis, but didn't make many friends among his AFC Central opponents.

Watch clip | Team histories: Bengals | Browns | Oilers/Titans | Steelers

George Allen vs. Dallas Cowboys

Redskins head coach George Allen took pride in beating the team dubbed "America's Team," thus creating one of the NFL's best rivalries.

Watch clip | Cowboys team history | Redskins team history

Buddy Ryan vs. Mike Ditka

   Buddy Ryan became the first coordinator to be carried off the field at the 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47), then he left to coach the 
  [Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI).

Watch clip | Super Bowl XX | Bears team history

AFL vs. NFL

   The American Football League opened play in 1960 and eventually forced a merger, resulting in the creation of the Super Bowl.

Watch clip | American Football League history | Chronology: 1960-1979

Raiders vs. The World

   The Oakland, then Los Angeles, and back to 
  [Oakland Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK) have always fancied itself as a rebelious team that goes against convention.

Watch clip | Raiders team history | Raiders: Classic finishes, comebacks

NFL's Top 10 is a fast-paced weekly series that provides an irreverent look at some of the most intriguing subjects in the NFL. To watch NFL's Top 10 on NFL Network, check out the latest listings. Still getting shutout of the NFL Network? See what you can do.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

