Top 10 feuds in NFL history

Joey Porter likes to talk, and eventually found his match -- with help from Chad Johnson -- in the
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN).
Rivals in the NFC East,
[Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI) lineman Conrad Dobler and
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) linebacker Bill Bergey had a number of memorable clashes in the 1970s.
Upon being fired by
[Browns](/teams/clevelandbrowns/profile?team=CLE) owner Art Modell, Cleveland's long-time coach left to coach for the team's new rivals, the
[Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN).
Two ultra-competitive, future Hall-of-Fame quarterbacks on the same roster made for uneasy situation in San Francisco.
Sure, together they helped lead the
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI) to their first
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) in 24 years, but their relationship wasn't always rosy.
As head coach of the Oilers, Jerry Glanville left tickets for Elvis, but didn't make many friends among his AFC Central opponents.
Redskins head coach George Allen took pride in beating the team dubbed "America's Team," thus creating one of the NFL's best rivalries.
Buddy Ryan became the first coordinator to be carried off the field at the
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47), then he left to coach the
[Eagles](/teams/philadelphiaeagles/profile?team=PHI).
The American Football League opened play in 1960 and eventually forced a merger, resulting in the creation of the Super Bowl.
The Oakland, then Los Angeles, and back to
[Oakland Raiders](/teams/oaklandraiders/profile?team=OAK) have always fancied itself as a rebelious team that goes against convention.
