Top 10 draft trades in NFL history

Published: Apr 18, 2010 at 06:33 AM

1985: 49ers trade up for Jerry Rice

   Many dismissed Rice before the 1985 draft, but Bill Walsh traded picks with New England to move up and get the young phenom.

1999: Rams trade 2 picks for Marshall Faulk

   The 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) traded second- and fifth-round picks to the 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) for Faulk, and went on to win 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XXXIV with the "Greatest Show on Turf".

1987: 49ers trade 2 picks for Steve Young

   Bill Walsh sent second- and fourth-round picks to Tampa Bay and the 
  [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) received a valuable successor to Joe Montana in Young.

1999: Saints trade 8 picks for Ricky Williams

   New Orleans sent eight draft picks to Washington in order to move up to the fifth overall pick and take the Texas running back.

1977: Dallas steals Tony Dorsett for four picks

   The 
  [Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) traded the second overall pick to Dallas for four picks. The 
  [Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) proceeded to nab Dorsett and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

2001: Michael Vick for LaDainian Tomlinson

   The 
  [Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL) and 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) swapped picks and players. Atlanta took Vick with the No. 1 overall pick, while San Diego got Tomlinson with the fifth.

1990: Colts trade 4 players for Jeff George

   The 
  [Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) traded four players to the 
  [Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL), including WR Andre Rison in order to select the Illinois quarterback.

1970: Dolphins deal for Paul Warfield

   The 
  [Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) traded their first overall pick for one of the league's best receivers and went on to win the 
  [Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) two seasons later.

1996: Steelers trade 2 picks for Jerome Bettis

   The 
  [Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) sent two picks to the 
  [Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) and helped Bettis establish himself as "The Bus" in Pittsburgh's smash-mouth offense.

2004: Eli Manning for Philip Rivers

   The 
  [Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) took Manning with the top overall choice and traded him to the 
  [Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) for Rivers (the fourth overall selection) and three draft picks.

