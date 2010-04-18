Top 10 draft trades in NFL history

Many dismissed Rice before the 1985 draft, but Bill Walsh traded picks with New England to move up and get the young phenom.
The
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) traded second- and fifth-round picks to the
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) for Faulk, and went on to win
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) XXXIV with the "Greatest Show on Turf".
Bill Walsh sent second- and fourth-round picks to Tampa Bay and the
[49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) received a valuable successor to Joe Montana in Young.
New Orleans sent eight draft picks to Washington in order to move up to the fifth overall pick and take the Texas running back.
The
[Seahawks](/teams/seattleseahawks/profile?team=SEA) traded the second overall pick to Dallas for four picks. The
[Cowboys](/teams/dallascowboys/profile?team=DAL) proceeded to nab Dorsett and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.
The
[Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL) and
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) swapped picks and players. Atlanta took Vick with the No. 1 overall pick, while San Diego got Tomlinson with the fifth.
The
[Colts](/teams/indianapoliscolts/profile?team=IND) traded four players to the
[Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL), including WR Andre Rison in order to select the Illinois quarterback.
The
[Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA) traded their first overall pick for one of the league's best receivers and went on to win the
[Super Bowl](http://www.nfl.com/superbowl/47) two seasons later.
The
[Steelers](/teams/pittsburghsteelers/profile?team=PIT) sent two picks to the
[Rams](/teams/st.louisrams/profile?team=STL) and helped Bettis establish himself as "The Bus" in Pittsburgh's smash-mouth offense.
The
[Chargers](/teams/sandiegochargers/profile?team=SD) took Manning with the top overall choice and traded him to the
[Giants](/teams/newyorkgiants/profile?team=NYG) for Rivers (the fourth overall selection) and three draft picks.