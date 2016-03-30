Top 10 defensive players ever

Surprised? Don't be. Ed Reed was the best player on the Ravens in the 2000s. Bill Belichick has always waxed poetic about the playmaker, once telling him in the postgame, according to the New York Times, "You're the best free safety that has ever played this game that I've seen. You're awesome." The five-time first-team All-Pro could play the pass and run almost equally well, but his 64 interceptions -- in this era of dinks and dunks and none-yard outs -- is remarkable. Quarterbacks simply don't want to take downfield risks in the modern game. Thus, Reed often had to bait them into doing so. Moreover, he and Everson Walls (a former Belichick player with the Giants) are the only players to lead the league in interceptions three times.