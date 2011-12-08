Top 10 DBs: LSU corner Claiborne leads talented SEC trio

6. Chase Minnifield, Virginia, CB (6-0, 185): Minnifield's NFL bloodlines (father, Frank, earned Pro Bowl honors while playing for the Browns from 1984-92) certainly attracted the attention of scouts, but it has been his rock-solid game that has placed him prominently on this list. His penchant for getting his hands on the ball is due to his keen understanding of the nuances of the position. In addition, he plays with an aggressive demeanor that is reflected in his tenacious tackling on the perimeter. As coaches narrow the list of top corners on the board, Minnifield's consistent performance over his career will keep him near the top of the chart.