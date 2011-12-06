Top 10 D-linemen: Versatility will boost Coples, Ingram

4. Devon Still, Penn State, DT (6-4, 310): As a rugged interior defender with size and strength, Still has the tools to be an anchor in the middle of the line. Although he is a little upright in his play, his natural strength and power makes him difficult to move off his spot. Given the importance of having a big, physical "three-technique" in the middle of a four-man front, Still is a highly regarded prospect.