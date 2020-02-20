Top 10 compensatory picks from past 10 NFL drafts: Prescott at 1

A fullback?! Yes, a fullback. A fullback with four Pro Bowls to his name, more than any other player on this list, and a four-year contract that averages $5.3 million per year. Juice, as he is known because his last name is perhaps the most difficult league-wide to spell without Googling it first, was a stud blocker and receiving threat in Baltimore and has continued to stand out in San Francisco, where he has averaged 10.6 yards per reception since joining the team in 2017. An anchor on the 49ers' Super Bowl squad, Juszczyk was instrumental in paving the way for a ground attack that ran for a whopping 612 yards in three postseason games; he also became the first fullback to score a TD in the Super Bowl in 17 years. In a league that has mostly eliminated the fullback, tossing it on the pigskin scrap heap alongside leather helmets, onside kicks and lead-footed signal-callers, Juszczyk has carved out his own lane, and that of his backfield compatriots on both coasts.