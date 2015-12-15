Top 10 Comeback Player of the Year candidates

1. Carson Palmer, Arizona Cardinals quarterback: Thirteen months after tearing his ACL for the second time, Palmer is giving Cam Newton and Tom Brady a serious run for the MVP award. Against all odds, a 35-year-old quarterback written off as a washed-up journeyman just two seasons ago has exhibited more arm talent, better footwork and a higher understanding of the game than his previous career year of 2005. Palmer ranks first in Total QBR, Football Outsiders' metrics, Gregg Rosenthal's QB Index, touchdown percentage, yards per attempt (8.8) and passes over 20 yards (59). With 24 wins in his last 28 starts, Palmer has been a "godsend" to the Cardinals organization.