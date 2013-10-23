Top 10 candidates to swap teams at the trade deadline

The end of the NFL's trade season is fast approaching, with the deadline to pull the trigger arriving Tuesday, Oct. 29.
As evidenced by the flurry of deals involving Trent Richardson, Eugene Monroe, Levi Brown, Jon Beason and Bryant McKinnie, teams are more open to trades now than they were four years ago when journeyman linebacker Will Witherspoon was the only player changing teams in October.
1. Fred Davis, Washington Redskins tight end
The Redskins are shopping Davis around the league now that rookie Jordan Reed has emerged as one of Robert Griffin III's most reliable weapons. As a suspension and injury risk with an expiring contract, Davis would be a cost-effective addition for teams in need of offensive punch at tight end. The Jets might revisit the possibility of adding Davis after showing interest in free agency. The Ravens, Chiefs and Packers all have injury concerns at the position, though it's not Green Bay's style to fork over draft picks for veterans.
2. Josh Gordon, Cleveland Browns wide receiver
The Browns have been fielding trade offers on Gordon since the end of last month. They reportedly have standing offers of a high draft pick and a player from two teams, with another team sniffing around as well. The 49ers had previously shown interest in acquiring Gordon as a much-needed downfield threat. It might take a first-round pick to convince the Browns to surrender a talented playmaker with a low salary and a high ceiling.
3. Hakeem Nicks, New York Giants wide receiver
There isn't much of a market for this contract-year player at the moment. Nicks struggled with drops in Monday's game and hasn't shown the ability to consistently separate from coverage since the end of the 2011 season. Numerous lower-leg injuries appear to have sapped his playmaking ability. The Panthersmake sense with former Giants front office executive Dave Gettleman running the show. It doesn't hurt that Nicks is from Charlotte and played his college ball at North Carolina. The 49ers and Falcons have reportedly held internal discussions about Nicks as a trade possibility.
4. Kenny Britt, Tennessee Titans wide receiver
Good luck unloading this ne'er-do-well. We pointed out in September that Britt was arguably the worst starting wide receiver in the NFL due to his inability to make plays in addition to his double penchant for drops and ill-timed penalties. It's only gone downhill for Britt since then. A needy team might be desperate enough to take a flier, but don't count on it. Britt hasn't shown playmaking ability since undergoing a series of knee surgeries in 2011 and 2012.
5. Jason Babin, Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end
Several teams have reportedly inquired about Babin's availability as a pass rusher for hire now that the Jaguars have no use for his services. Babin is earning more than $4 million this season, so Jacksonville would have to eat a portion of that salary to move him. Detroit is the most likely landing spot if only because Babin always has performed best under defensive line coach and noted Wide-9 specialist Jim Washburn.
Possible fits: Detroit Lions, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Redskins
6. Jairus Byrd, Buffalo Bills safety
Byrd wants to become the highest-paid safety in football, and the Bills won't meet that asking price. Although a trade is unlikely due to Byrd's contract status and perceived value, Philadelphia makes sense as a landing spot. Byrd played under coach Chip Kelly at Oregon, and the Eagles need help at safety. The Bengals have plenty of salary-cap space and question marks in the secondary following Leon Hall's season-ending Achilles injury.
7. Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars running back
Jones-Drew is the running-back version of Nicks in the sense that it's a challenge to polish up poor game film. It makes sense for the rebuilding Jaguars to shop one of their few "name" players in a contract year, but Jones-Drew's 3.1 yards per carry and slow feet are a tough sell. Though the Cowboys are in the market for a complement to DeMarco Murray, Jones-Drew's contract would be a tight squeeze under the salary cap.
8. Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints running back
Averaging 5.3 yards per carry as the Saints' strongest runner, undrafted rookie Khiry Robinson has made Ingram expendable. It's been obvious for some time that Ingram's skill set is a mismatch for the Saints' offense, as his presence onthe fieldtelegraphs a running play. He's ideally suited to a ball-control offense as a sustaining back. The only question is whether coach Sean Payton and general manager Mickey Loomis are willing to give up on a player they traded up to draft three years ago.
9. Greg Little, Cleveland Browns wide receiver
A holdover from the previous regime, Little is reportedly available for the right price after an early-season demotion. Although Little has been a drop-prone bust with trouble getting open, he was billed as an Anquan Boldin-level catch-and-run talent entering the 2011 NFL Draft. Due less than $800,000 in 2014, Little would be a cheap flier for a receiver-needy team.
10. Jared Allen, Minnesota Vikings defensive end
We suggested after Monday's one-handed takedown of Eli Manning that the Vikingsought to shop Allen's services to a contender. As a proven pass rusher, Allen would be higher on this list if his monstrous contract didn't make it virtually impossible to pull of a trade.
More trade candidates:Mikel Leshoure, Ryan Williams, Justin Tuck, Kevin Williams, Paul Posluszny, Marcedes Lewis, Cortland Finnegan, Michael Huff, Mitchell Schwartz