Top 10 candidates to swap teams at the trade deadline

The Redskins are shopping Davis around the league now that rookie Jordan Reed has emerged as one of Robert Griffin III's most reliable weapons. As a suspension and injury risk with an expiring contract, Davis would be a cost-effective addition for teams in need of offensive punch at tight end. The Jets might revisit the possibility of adding Davis after showing interest in free agency. The Ravens, Chiefs and Packers all have injury concerns at the position, though it's not Green Bay's style to fork over draft picks for veterans.