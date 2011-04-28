Too soon? Titans, Vikings reach for QBs in Locker, Ponder

Published: Apr 28, 2011 at 03:48 PM

NEW YORK -- Desperation can make NFL teams do some strange things.

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings provided prime examples Thursday night.

Their insatiable hunger for quarterback help resulted in two more bizarre choices in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft: Washington's Jake Locker to the Titans at No. 8 and Florida State's Christian Ponder to the Vikings at No. 12.

Both look like fairly big reaches for the first round.

Locker is an extremely raw player. Although he entered last season as a favorite to be a fairly high draft choice, he struggled mightily, and it seemed that his stock nosedived. By all indications, he is far from being able to provide the sort of immediate help the Titans, who don't have a starting quarterback, are seeking in what soon will be the post-Vince Young era.

It will be tough enough for new coach Mike Munchak to turning around things while working with a Titans team in transition. It will be even harder if he has to push Locker onto the field at any point in his rookie year, and possibly even in his second year, but that's likely to be the expectation.

Ponder was widely seen as a good pick in the early portion of the second round. Most talent evaluators saw him as a good developmental quarterback who would be a perfect addition to a team that has a reliable starter.

The Vikings aren't that team. Brett Favre is gone, and Joe Webb hardly can be viewed as a hold-the-fort solution while a rookie is groomed as the eventual starter.

Sure, Ponder receives extremely high marks for intelligence, command and leadership. But he needs plenty of coaching to improve his mechanics. He doesn't fall into the category of a quarterback who figures to give the Vikings the spark they hope to have in Leslie Frazier's first full season as their coach.

However, as the 12th pick, Ponder can probably expect to end up on the field sooner than he should.

It's all part of the strangeness that comes from desperation.

» Follow Vic Carucci on Twitter @viccarucci

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 14 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (foot) inactive vs. Washington

Much ado has been made recently about the health of Cowboys running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿, but it was his backfield mate Tony Pollard who carried an injury designation into Week 14.
news

More Russell Wilson trade talk out of Seattle expected this offseason

As the Seahawks prepare to face the Texans today, needing to nearly run the table to make the playoffs, they do so with questions about Russell Wilson's future hanging over them. Again.
news

Ron Rivera delivers fiery speech to Washington players in response to Mike McCarthy's guarantee

Mike McCarthy's recent guarantee that the Cowboys will beat Washington has been all over the news. In response, Ron Rivera delivered a message of caution to his players before launching into a fiery speech, Ian Rapoport writes.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW