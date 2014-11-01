Around the NFL

Tony Romo to participate in Cowboys walkthrough

Published: Nov 01, 2014 at 02:28 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After sitting out practice all this week with a back injury, Tony Romo plans to participate in the Cowboys' Saturday walkthrough, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a team source.

After the light walkthrough, Dallas will gauge how the quarterback feels, but we still might not know the signal-caller's availability to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday until game time, per Rapoport.

Romo is officially listed as questionable.

On Friday, head coach Jason Garrett acknowledged that the quarterback hasn't done "a whole lot" this week during practice. The Cowboys had hoped that Romo's progress and participation would increase as the week wore on.

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan indicated that it is unusual for a quarterback to miss an entire week of practices and still play; however, there is not much usual about this situation with Jerry Jones' team.

If Romo is unable to go, Brandon Weeden will start against the Cardinals. The veteran backup has worked with the first-team regularly since OTAs and performed well in short relief Monday night against the Washington Redskins.

