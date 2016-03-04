Tony Romo to have plate inserted into his collarbone

So what does the operation entail?
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Romo will have a plate inserted into his clavicle, per a source informed of the procedure. The titanium plate will attach to the clavicle with screws, serving as an internal cast for support. The hope is that next week's procedure will eliminate further re-breaking of the collarbone.
With an expected recovery period of six to eight weeks, Romo could be back on the field in time for organized team activities in May.
Romo, who turns 36 in April, broke his collarbone twice during the regular season and suffered an additional break in 2010. With a recent back surgery also under his belt, durability has been an issue of late for the veteran passer.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't expect Romo to slow down, though, saying at the NFL Scouting Combine that he expects his quarterback to be the starter in Dallas for the "next four to five years."
Still, Dallas looms as a legitimate candidate to pick a young signal-caller in the draft. After what happened to the Cowboys last season, finding a reliable fill-in for Romo is an offseason priority for Jones and Co.