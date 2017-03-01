Tony Romo to Broncos tops offseason fantasy wish list

The NFL offseason is about to get very interesting.
From the start of free agency and the trade period (March 9) to the NFL Draft (April 27-29), we're about to see a lot of players signed, released and drafted. That also means a whole lot of speculation on where some of the best free agents and rookies will land in the weeks and months to come. Far be it from me not to join in on the banter with a bunch of my own predictions and prognostications as they pertain to the wonderful world of fantasy football, so here are 20 potential scenarios that would benefit fantasy fans ahead of the 2017 NFL season.
Some of them are wishful thinking, some are just out of this world and highly unlikely to happen (but would be fun), and others might just actually come to fruition.
1) Tony Romo lands with the Denver Broncos. Imagine Romo wearing blue and orange, resurrecting the fantasy value of Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders while adding depth to an already sea-deep quarterback position. No more Romo in Dallas would also mean no more looking over Dak Prescott's shoulder.
2) Adrian Peterson signs with the Green Bay Packers. This is as likely as Hollywood holding a "We Love Trump" rally, but it would be awesome if the newly-released Peterson joined the rival (and backfield-needy) Packers. It would be the reverse Brett Favre, and it would help Peterson's draft fantasy value.
3) Eddie Lacy signs with the Minnesota Vikings. Imagine if Lacy, shunned by Green Bay after two straight forgettable seasons, lands a one-year "prove it" deal in Minnesota to replace Peterson. The Vikings will need to add a runner with Peterson out of the mix and Matt Asiata set to become a free agent.
4) The Carolina Panthers draft Leonard Fournette. A perfect fit for the Carolina running game, Fournette could have one hell of a fantasy career playing alongside Cam Newton. Incumbent starter Jonathan Stewart will be 30 next month, and he's missed more than his share of games due to various injuries.
5) The Indianapolis Colts draft Dalvin Cook. Cook and Fournette are neck-and-neck to be the top-rated rookie runner. The former would be a tremendous fit for the Colts, who can't lean on veteran Frank Gore forever and would be wise to add Cook to an offense that boasts Andrew Luck in its backfield.
6) Jimmy Garoppolo is traded to the Cleveland Browns.Tom Brady looks like he could play another two-plus seasons at the pro level, so the Patriots would be wise to listen to offers for Garoppolo. He'd have increased value in a Browns offense that suddenly wouldn't look so bad under coach Hue Jackson.
7) Alshon Jeffery signs with the Philadelphia Eagles. Jeffery is going to get a massive deal, and I like him to land in the City of Brotherly Love. New Eagles receivers coach Mike Groh knows Jeffery well from their time together in Chicago (2013-2015), and his presence would help Carson Wentz's stock.
8) Kirk Cousins remains with the Washington Redskins.Ding ding ding! Cousins has been a top-eight fantasy quarterback in two straight seasons under coach Jay Gruden, so if it ain't broke don't fix it. Now that Washington has locked him in, Cousins needs replacements for DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon.
9) Jackson signs with the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson could come right in and become the top wideout for new coach Sean McVay, whom he knows well from their time together in Washington. His speed and vertical skills would also be a major help in the pass attack for big-armed quarterback Jared Goff.
10) Garcon signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers need help at wide receiver, as Vincent Jackson is at the end of his deal and unlikely to return. Garcon would be a surefire No. 2 in the offense with improved fantasy value, and his presence would also add to the stock of Jameis Winston.
11) The Washington Redskins draft Mike Williams. The top-rated rookie wideout in countless mock drafts, Williams would come right in and play a big role in a pass attack that could lose Jackson and Garcon. The Clemson product would join Jamison Crowder and Josh Doctson to form a talented, young nucleus.
12) The New England Patriots draft Christian McCaffrey.LeGarrette Blount, 30, is set to be a free agent, while Dion Lewis has been prone to injuries and has one year left on his deal. A real matchup nightmare, McCaffrey would be a fine addition for coach Bill Belichick and a potential fantasy PPR star.
13) Terrelle Pryor signs with the Tennessee Titans. Was Pryor a contract-year wonder, or can he build on his breakout 2016? Time will tell, but I'd like to see him playing with a quarterback like Marcus Mariota. His absence would also open the door for Corey Coleman to become the main man in Cleveland.
14) Jay Cutler signs with the New York Jets. Connect the dots from Jets quarterbacks coach Jeremy Bates, who worked with Cutler in Denver and Chicago, to the presence of his former teammates Brandon Marshall and Matt Forte. Plus, the Jets signal-callers are not what you would call "top flight" right now.
15) Marshall signs with the Baltimore Ravens. In the event that the Jets do a complete overhaul and cut Marshall (and maybe Eric Decker too), Marshall would be a fine fit for Baltimore. The Ravens could use help at wideout after the retirement of Steve Smith Sr., and Marshall still has gas in the tank.
16) Tyrod Taylor re-signs with the Buffalo Bills. Taylor was eighth in fantasy points among signal-callers last season, and new Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison was his quarterbacks coach while in Baltimore. Now let's see if Buffalo is willing to open up its wallet for the talented Taylor.
17) The Chicago Bears draft Deshaun Watson. If Cutler is cut, someone has to play quarterback for the Bears, right? Enter Watson, who could start right out of the gate and create an interesting fantasy duo with Jordan Howard in Chicago's backfield. I'm just not sure he's worth the No. 3 overall choice.
18) Latavius Murray signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Murray, who rushed for 12 touchdowns last season, would come into a starting role with Doug Martin suspended and no lock to be on Tampa's 2017 roster. Murray's absence would create a chance for DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard in Oakland.
19) Jamaal Charles signs with the Philadelphia Eagles. Charles was already released this offeason, and Ryan Mathews is likely to follow, so let's connect the dots. Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who would need a back, knows Charles well from their time in Kansas City and could give him a shot at making a comeback.
20) The New York Giants release Rashad Jennings. Wait, this one already happened ... but it was one of my preseason wishes so I'll include it. After all, this move opens the door for Paul Perkins to become the new featured back for Big Blue. The UCLA product will be a major sleeper candidate.
