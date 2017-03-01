Tony Romo to Broncos tops offseason fantasy wish list

From the start of free agency and the trade period (March 9) to the NFL Draft (April 27-29), we're about to see a lot of players signed, released and drafted. That also means a whole lot of speculation on where some of the best free agents and rookies will land in the weeks and months to come. Far be it from me not to join in on the banter with a bunch of my own predictions and prognostications as they pertain to the wonderful world of fantasy football, so here are 20 potential scenarios that would benefit fantasy fans ahead of the 2017 NFL season.