Tony Romo 'throwing fully' following surgery

"I can throw fully," he said, via the team's official website. "I've been throwing fully here for a good week and a half, two weeks. It's been good."
Romo underwent "Mumford" surgery on March 8 to shave down the clavicle and help alleviate stress, thereby, hopefully, avoiding further breaks. Turning 36 next week, Romo broke his collarbone twice last season. It's the third time he's injured the left collarbone.
Last month, Romo tweeted that he was looking forward to offseason workouts, which open Monday, April 18. It's likely the Cowboys bring Romo along slowly, even if he's throwing fully already, but there should be no issues regarding the quarterback's availability come training camp.