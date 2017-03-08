Tony Romo sweepstakes: Where will the quarterback end up?

The Jaguars have been mentioned in recent reports tying them to the Romo market. Perhaps Tom Coughlin is kicking the tires on a player he knows very well, and was beaten by 10 times while he was coaching with the Giants. Doubtful Jacksonville would bail on a quarterback in Blake Bortles who so many thought had progressed two seasons ago. Call it highly doubtful Romo wants to go there. Money doesn't seem to be a great allure for him, either. The Browns were thought to be early players in the Romo market, at least among the more speculative media, but an aging quarterback wouldn't seem to fit their organizational model. Or his. Not sure what the model is with the Jets right now, but with the fire sale that is going on, it would seem to be a model airplane without wings. Or a propeller.