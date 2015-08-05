Tony Romo sees 'flashes' from DeMarco replacements

Jerry Jones has spent the spring and summer talking up Darren McFadden and Joseph Randle as dynamic running backs who possess the ability to adequately replace DeMarco Murray. Sometimes it feels like the outspoken owner is trying to convince himself.
In truth, the Cowboys backfield is rightly viewed as perhaps the biggest concern in Big D this season. Randle is largely unproven. McFadden hasn't been a productive player in years.
When Tony Romo called into the Around The NFL Podcast to promote Directv's NFL Sunday Ticket, we had to ask him if he was concerned -- even just a little -- by an unproven and untested backfield. The success of the running game was seen as a major reason behind Romo's MVP level performance in 2014.
"DeMarco obviously had an incredible season last year. He's one of my good friends, so the business side of it when that takes place is never enjoyable to watch something like that happen," Romo said. "At the same time, it's an opportunity for some of these other guys to step in and take a role that's obviously coveted, and I think so far through training camp it's gone pretty well.
"These guys have stepped up and shown some flashes that we're pretty excited about. Now they got to take it and run with it and we'll find out through training camp and preseason how good they really are. You got to give the opportunity to see."
Jones recently pumped up Randle as a No. 1-type back, but expect to see the Cowboys operate something closer to a committee with Randle, McFadden and Lance Dunbar. Well, assuming McFadden is healthy enough to be a part of the fun. A hamstring injury landed McFadden on the PUP list to begin camp.
