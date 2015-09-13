Tony Romo saves Cowboys by stepping up in the clutch

The play that will linger, that may encapsulate all that was once bad and is now good about Romo, was the touchdown pass itself. The snap was low, and Romo dropped it. Maybe in another year, the play would have collapsed then. But Romo kept his eyes up as he grasped the football. The Giants had gotten little pressure on Romo all night, and Romo had just enough space to stand up and see Witten being jostled at the goal line. Romo fired, Witten caught it, nudged himself into the end zone and, with Romo pumping his arms, the game was over. In the Cowboys' final two drives -- which both came with less than 8 minutes to play in the game, and with Dez Bryant in the locker room with what would later be diagnosed as a broken bone in his foot that will require surgery -- Romo was 11 of 12 for 148 yards and two touchdowns.