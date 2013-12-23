Tony Romo's status vs. Philadelphia Eagles in doubt after injury

The Dallas Cowboys could be about to find out exactly what life without Romo will be like, at the most critical moment of the season, with everything from the postseason to perhaps the head coach's job at stake. With the stunning news Monday that Romo's back injury is serious enough that it could keep him out for the rest of the season -- however long that lasts, and it might not last very long against the Eagles' offensive firepower even if he does play -- the Cowboys would be free of Romo, for better or worse, only one day after he led what now should be remembered as a gutty touchdown drive to beat the Washington Redskins and keep the Cowboys alive. He was hobbling badly as he eluded a pass rush to throw that fourth-and-10 touchdown pass to DeMarco Murray. Now, he might be watching Kyle Orton, who hasn't started a game since 2011 and who has attempted exactly five passes this season, try to take the Cowboys into the playoffs.