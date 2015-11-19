Tony Romo's return leads to tough fantasy choices

The regular season is here. That means all of your roster decisions now come with significantly more gravitas. Every choice you make from here on out comes with a lot more consequences. That means it's important that you make the right call. In that case, it's good that you're here for Make the Right Call. What a coincidence, eh?
Should I start Antonio Gates or Tyler Eifert?
If we're talking season long, I'm big on Eifert's talent (despite his awful showing on Monday night), but I'm not so big on the prospects of the Bengals offense for the remainder of the season. Cincinnati's late season schedule features games against the Rams, Steelers and Broncos. Meanwhile Gates is the primary target in an offense that throws the ball 40 times per game and his final two playoff contests are against the Dolphins and Raiders. If you're thinking as just a one week proposition, well ... Gates wins again. His 11 targets per game are pretty hard to ignore even against a suspect matchup.
Who should I start: Tony Romo or Ryan Fitzpatrick?
There's no guarantee that Ryan Fitzpatrick plays this week as he recovers from recent thumb surgery. Even if he does hit the field, the matchup isn't a good as one might think. The Texans defense has started to figure a few things out in recent weeks and has limited opposing quarterbacks to just 13 points over the past month. Tony Romo is certainly a concern after missing the past eight weeks with a collarbone injury. But he does get to ease back into things against a Miami secondary that hasn't offered much resistance to passing games in recent weeks. Over the past four weeks, fantasy quarterbacks are posting better than 21 points per game against the Dolphins. I'd feel okay about taking a chance on Romo this week.
Who should I add: Danny Amendola or Brandon LaFell?
Between Dion Lewis and Julian Edelman, the Patriots have lost about 17 targets per game. Last week after the injury to Edelman, Danny Amendola saw an immediate uptick in targets with a season-high 11. Then again, it wasn't far off from the nine targets Amendola had in Weeks 6 and 7 when Edelman was still on the field. But it's worth noting that last season LaFell was the best fantasy receiver on New England's roster. In reality, the two of them will probably split the available targets. But if you're picking one, it looks like Amendola is in line for the increased role.
Should I trade Allen Robinson for James Starks?
I know that running backs are in high demand right now, but I wouldn't give up someone as valuable as Allen Robinson for James Starks. Robinson has exceeded even the best expectations for him to become the sixth-most productive receiver in fantasy football and a must-start each and every week. Starks has temporarily taken over the Packers starting running back job from Eddie Lacy. But head coach Mike McCarthy already said that Lacy will get some carries this week. It looks as though the Packers could end up in a committee system.
Should I drop James Jones or Travis Benjamin?
This is a no-brainer. The time has come to say goodbye to James Jones. After a blazing first month of the season, Jones has settled into the doldrums of fantasy nothingness. The veteran hasn't posted more than two catches in a game since Week 4 and failed to make a reception in last week's loss to the Lions (two targets). Meanwhile Travis Benjamin is a big part of Cleveland's passing game regardless of whether it's been Josh McCown or Johnny Manziel under center. The two players are heading in opposite directions and I wouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.
