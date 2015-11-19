Tony Romo's return leads to tough fantasy choices

There's no guarantee that Ryan Fitzpatrick plays this week as he recovers from recent thumb surgery. Even if he does hit the field, the matchup isn't a good as one might think. The Texans defense has started to figure a few things out in recent weeks and has limited opposing quarterbacks to just 13 points over the past month. Tony Romo is certainly a concern after missing the past eight weeks with a collarbone injury. But he does get to ease back into things against a Miami secondary that hasn't offered much resistance to passing games in recent weeks. Over the past four weeks, fantasy quarterbacks are posting better than 21 points per game against the Dolphins. I'd feel okay about taking a chance on Romo this week.