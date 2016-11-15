Tony Romo's emotional statement signals looming end in Dallas

In his statement -- it lasted about five minutes and Romo took no questions -- Romo signaled that he would cause no waves for the Cowboys, saying that Prescott had earned the right to be the quarterback and that Romo had his back. If you hadn't heard Romo say the words, you could have figured out how he felt yourself, when you saw the little smile cross his face in Pittsburgh Sunday night, when Prescott uncorked a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dez Bryant. There was a bit of ruefulness combined with admiration and pride in that look. Romo is genuinely happy for the Cowboys -- their success is his, Jerry Jones said -- but he also knows that Prescott and the Cowboys are going to go on without him and apparently be just fine. That Romo could summon the grace to let this moment evolve without interruption or added angst is a testament to something that Jones, who is so personally close to Romo that Romo attended a high school game in which Jones' grandson was playing last Saturday, said about Romo back in 2014.