Tony Romo, Patriots, AFC West highlight second-half questions

Now, does that mean Romo is done in Dallas? That's a bit of a stretch. There's always the chance that Prescott sustains an injury or begins struggling as things heat up. Realistically, the likely scenario here is that Dallas follows a script similar to the one the Denver Broncos used last season, when Peyton Manning was injured and Brock Osweiler was leading that team to five wins in seven games. Denver eventually went back to Manning in the season finale, when the Broncos' chances of winning the AFC West were in danger. However, if the Cowboys can stay firmly ahead of the pack in the NFC East -- where they currently hold a two-game lead over the 5-3 New York Giants -- it's hard to see Prescott going back to holding clipboards.