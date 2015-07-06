Around the NFL

Tony Romo on Dez's contract: 'I think it will work out'

Published: Jul 06, 2015 at 02:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Count Tony Romo among those in the Dallas Cowboys organization not worried about Dez Bryant missing games.

When asked about the wide receiver during a media session at his football camp back home in Wisconsin, the quarterback brushed aside any concerns.

"The NFL is a business, it really is," he said, per Mike Ramczyk of MyRacineCounty.com. "You'll see that side sometimes, with DeMarco (Murray) leaving and Dez not being part of the offseason.

"I think it will work out with Dez."

It's the same refrain we've heard from owner Jerry Jones, VP Stephen Jones and coach Jason Garrett.

Dez showing up to team workouts when he's not under contract tends to have that effect.

The Cowboys and Bryant have until July 15 to hammer out a new, long-term contract before the deadline passes and he plays on the franchise tag in 2015.

Or he sits out games -- which zero people in Dallas believe will happen.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast welcomes back Lindsay Rhodes to recap Antonio Gates' suspension and the 'Top 100' rankings. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; PJ Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos releasing pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Frank Clark today, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 
news

Broncos HC Sean Payton: End-of-half timeout a 'boneheaded mistake' in 19-8 loss to Chiefs

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton inexplicably called a timeout after a third-down sack with 22 seconds left in the first half of Thursday night's 19-8 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. After the defeat, Payton admitted his brain fart, saying he thought it was third down. "That's a boneheaded mistake by me," he said after the game.
news

Fearless: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce shines in prime-time win despite ankle injury

Travis Kelce shrugged off any distractions along with his ankle injury to turn in another stellar performance against the Broncos -- which has also become a standard -- in the Chiefs' 19-8 Week 6 win.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 6: What We Learned from Chiefs' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Nick Bolton, Justin Reid and the Chiefs defense led the way Thursday night as Kansas City defeated Denver for its 16th straight win over its AFC West foe. 
news

Week 6 Thursday inactives: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (ankle) active for Thursday night vs. Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is officially active for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos.