Tony Romo on Dez's contract: 'I think it will work out'

Count Tony Romo among those in the Dallas Cowboys organization not worried about Dez Bryant missing games.
When asked about the wide receiver during a media session at his football camp back home in Wisconsin, the quarterback brushed aside any concerns.
"The NFL is a business, it really is," he said, per Mike Ramczyk of MyRacineCounty.com. "You'll see that side sometimes, with DeMarco (Murray) leaving and Dez not being part of the offseason.
"I think it will work out with Dez."
The Cowboys and Bryant have until July 15 to hammer out a new, long-term contract before the deadline passes and he plays on the franchise tag in 2015.
Or he sits out games -- which zero people in Dallas believe will happen.
