Tony Romo on Bill Belichick: 'He's really, really special'

"Bill Belichick, he's not going to go into a game feeling like we don't have answers, and when I say that, everyone says he's going to take away what you do best, they think he's going to double team the opponent's best player," Romo said. "I'm like, 'No, you have to understand, he's taking away the inside run while he's taking away the inside receivers -- Antonio Brown or someone.' It's like, they know he's going to take away Antonio Brown, but he takes away multiple things and he does it differently the next time he plays you from different looks.