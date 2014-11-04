Tony Romo OK post-flight, but discomfort remains

The Dallas Cowboys would feel much more comfortable with Tony Romo under center for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, but will that be possible?
Romo told reporters in London that his injured back fared well on the long flight, but that there will be some obvious discomfort he needs to play through.
'It's progressing," the signal-caller said of his back during an NFL PLAY 60 event. "I think each day it gets, you know, a little bit improvement, and I think that you just keep trying to figure out what you're able to do each day. Then you go into the next and hopefully you're able to improve enough to get ready to go."
