Tony Romo: My only regret is not winning Cowboys a Super Bowl

An undrafted free agent in 2003, Romo famously took over the starting gig in 2006 and was ultimately named to the Pro Bowl. He held the job for 10 seasons before his body began to give out. In 2015, he was relegated to just four starts due to multiple collarbone injuries. A 2016 back injury opened the door for Prescott to swipe the starting job.

Romo backed up Prescott once healthy for the rest of that season, then retired in 2017, electing not to start over somewhere else at 37.

"But at the end it was like I could go somewhere else and do it," he said. "Because I was like, I gotta win a Super Bowl. It's literally what you play the game for. Nothing else matters. And it just was like but would that be the same if I went somewhere else and did it? Because at that point I'd known the game at such a high level. My last 20, 25 games, we were pretty successful when healthy, but I was getting injured more often. Body breaks down in some ways through the years.

"I think just it was as simple as it just wouldn't feel as important. It would be important to me, but it was for the people I was around and all the fans that we had."