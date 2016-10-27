Tony Romo (limited) practices for Dallas Cowboys

For the first time since injuring his back in the preseason, the Dallas Cowboys' veteran quarterback was listed as limited on the team's injury report.
The initial plan after Romo hurt his back was for the vet to return in Week 8. However, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported several times that the team wouldn't push Romo's return until he's fully healthy.
Thursday's practice session was a baby step.
With Dak Prescott playing at a higher level than any rookie quarterback in NFL history -- on pace for the highest passer rating for a rookie at 103.9 -- the Cowboys will continue to bring Romo back slowly. In fact, Prescott is expected to start the next two games for the Cowboys, a source with knowledge of the team's plans told Rapoport.
The Cowboys' brass insisted at the start of the season that it was Romo's team when he returns. Prescott's play has led to a softer stance on the matter.
At 5-1 with Prescott playing well, there is no need for a discussion on a potential return to the lineup for Romo or whether he'll caddie for the rookie the rest of the season unless needed.
On Thursday, Romo was limited. When he's a full participant, the Cowboys then will have to make a firm announcement on their starting quarterback situation.