Tony Romo is Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Published: Sep 14, 2015 at 07:48 AM

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's performance in a 27-26 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1 helped him land Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Romo connected with tight end Jason Witten for a touchdown with seven seconds left to seal the season-opening victory.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys

Romo completed a last-minute drive by connecting with tight end Jason Witten for the winning score with seven seconds left for a 27-26 win over the New York Giants.

Aaron Donald, St. Louis Rams

Donald and Michael Brockers teamed up to stuff Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch on a fourth-and-1 play to secure a 34-31 win in overtime.

Darian Stewart, Denver Broncos

Stewart's interception of a Joe Flacco pass in the end zone in the game's final minute preserved a 19-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills

In his first career NFL start, Taylor helped spark a 27-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Percy Harvin.

Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins

Landry returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Dolphins their first lead in a 17-10 win over the Washington Redskins.

