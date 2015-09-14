Tony Romo is Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 1

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo's performance in a 27-26 victory over the New York Giants in Week 1 helped him land Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of the Week honors. Romo connected with tight end Jason Witten for a touchdown with seven seconds left to seal the season-opening victory.
CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys
Romo completed a last-minute drive by connecting with tight end Jason Witten for the winning score with seven seconds left for a 27-26 win over the New York Giants.
Aaron Donald, St. Louis Rams
Donald and Michael Brockers teamed up to stuff Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch on a fourth-and-1 play to secure a 34-31 win in overtime.
Darian Stewart, Denver Broncos
Stewart's interception of a Joe Flacco pass in the end zone in the game's final minute preserved a 19-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Tyrod Taylor, Buffalo Bills
In his first career NFL start, Taylor helped spark a 27-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Percy Harvin.
Jarvis Landry, Miami Dolphins
Landry returned a punt 69 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Dolphins their first lead in a 17-10 win over the Washington Redskins.