Analysis

Tony Romo haters take heed: Dallas Cowboys QB is underrated

Published: Jul 10, 2013 at 04:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Elliot_Harrison_1400x1000
Elliot Harrison

Last week, I innocently penned an article on the most overrated/underrated Dallas Cowboys of all time. Somehow, I overlooked safety Roy Williams in the overrated section. Somehow, I overlooked that placing a certain quarterback in the underrated section would blow up my Twitter account.

Man, do people hate Tony Romo.

So, where does the negativity come from? How do people not see that Romo is, in fact, one of the most underrated players in our game?

Merriam-Webster -- the entity, the book, the all-knowing word channel that hovered over our fifth-grade year like Us Weekly over all things Lohan -- has this to say about "underrated": to rate too low; undervalue.

Undervalue. That's the key here.

How valuable is Romo? Well, the Dallas Cowboys just deemed that he's worth $108 million. And it's no wonder why: Considering how poorly the offensive line and defense played last season, the 'Boys should've considered themselves lucky to reach four wins, let alone eight.

Romo also is highly valued in sports television, where any big-time mistake he makes often becomes the lead highlight on "SportsCenter." You see, it's just not cool to show Romo tearing it up, like he did several times last year en route to a 4,900-yard campaign.

How did we get to this point with Romo? There are many factors to be considered, but dropping that fateful field-goal snap in Seattle has to be the opener. No doubt about it: That was a terrible botch by the Cowboys' starting quarterback. But don't overlook the operative word in that sentence: starting. How many first-string quarterbacks are asked to hold kicks (in the playoffs, no less)? Bingo. This reeks of the Tuna.

Dallas lost that day -- now over six years ago -- and, of course, critics love to cite Romo's 1-3 career mark in the postseason as evidence of his overall inferiority. Incidentally, Matt Ryan, 1-4 in the playoffs, isn't held to the same standard. Truth is, NO quarterback should be held to that standard. Here's a cliché you can wrap your arms around: Football is a team game.

Critics hold Romo accountable as an individual, which is funny, because none of them want to hear his individual statistics. They don't want to hear that he owns the fifth-highest passer rating in NFL history at 95.6. Or that analytics haven Pro Football Focus rated him as the 11th-best quarterback in football last season, 10th in 2011 and eighth in 2010.

Rather, Romo is singled out for faltering in big moments, late in games. But what if a fair-minded person understandably points to the fact that Romo has the highest fourth-quarter passer rating of any active quarterback in the NFL?

Nah, that's not valid, either. Romo just sucks.

Of course, those who watch the Cowboys closely know that not to be true. They know Miles Austin runs hot and cold, DeMarco Murray spends much of his time in the cold tub (oh, those injuries) and the defense just changed coordinators for the third time in four years (because that side of the ball is failing, having averaged a 23rd-place finish in points allowed over the past three campaigns).

In fact, it's Romo not sucking that generates much of the venom. What's the simplest explanation for rampant anti-Romoism in the world today? People love to hate the Cowboys. And thus, being a Dallas quarterback is The Clapper for the light bulb of animosity. But if that's the case, why don't people hate Chad Hutchinson? Or Drew Henson? Or the immortal Quincy Carter? Because you couldn't even make those guys good in Madden.

The bottom line is this: All those people who bag on Romo, or think his complete omission from the "Top 100 Players of 2013" was justified, don't want to hear any comparisons. Well, unless they go something like Eli has two Super Bowls and Romo has none. Makes sense on some levels, as they are division rivals and about the same age.

Brooks: The big question in Big D

How will Dallas perform on offense with Bill Callahan calling plays? Bucky Brooks says Tony Romo and Co. will benefit. **More ...**

Then again, it makes no sense. Such proclamations are constantly yelled from the mountaintops to support the notion that Romo folds under pressure. Never mind that you can count on one hand the number of quarterbacks who were under as much pressure as Romo last season. Even league analysts who don't like Romo much acknowledge that no one has better pocket mobility, or is tougher to sack (save maybe Ben Roethlisberger).

Oh, and then there's this: Romo finished last season tied for third in the NFL with four game-winning drives, and the Cowboys finished second in the league with eight come-from-behind victories. Say whaaaat?

Of course, all anyone remembers is the interception Romo threw to Washington Redskins LB Rob Jackson with the division title on the line in Week 17. No question: This was a critical error. The Redskins had blitzed from that side all night, so defensive coordinator Jim Haslett shrewdly had Jackson feign blitzing before dropping back into coverage. Romo was fooled, and the rest is history.

Obviously, that pick emboldened the haters. It should be noted, however, that Peyton Manning's back-breaking interception in the divisional round two weeks later was a far worse decision. Romo threw his ill-fated ball with a split-second to consider it. Manning rolled out, thought about what he was doing and tossed the ball across his body into coverage.

Hey, even the best quarterbacks are human. There's a reason it's the toughest position to play in sports. It's just that some guys are held more accountable than others.

That's why it was nice to see Kurt Warner rank Romo among his top 10 quarterbacks -- a list that purposefully excluded the young stars at the position. Warner certainly knows what it takes to sustain a high level of play in the NFL, year after year. And he's not unfamiliar with harsh criticism, either (or benching, for that matter).

Robert Griffin III is one of those young stars left off Warner's list. Although RGIII hasn't experienced much (if any) criticism in his fledgling career, he understands that the Cowboys quarterback is unfairly judged. That's why he approached Romo after the aforementioned Week 17 tilt, embraced him and said: "Hey, Tony. I just wanted to say to you don't listen to what anybody else is saying about you. You're a great quarterback, man."

If he's not great, he's certainly very good. And while, yes, he gets talked about a lot, that doesn't make the Cowboys quarterback "overrated" -- or even properly rated. When you're famous for people belittling you, nitpicking your every mistake and calling you a "choker," that makes you something else entirely.

Underestimated.

Follow Elliot Harrison on Twitter @Harrison_NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

C.J. Stroud superbly adjusted to NFL's adjustment; ranking four AFC North teams in league's best race

After C.J. Stroud provided one of the most transcendent rookie showings in memory, Bucky Brooks identifies one of the Houston Texans quarterback's finest traits. Plus, a ranking of the four teams in the NFL's best division.
news

NFL rookie rankings at midpoint of 2023 season: Jordan Addison skyrockets into top five

Marc Ross identifies his top 25 rookies at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. It's a list that features two wide receivers in the top five, including one NFC rep who vaulted upward.
news

NFL Week 10 bold predictions: C.J. Stroud beats Bengals; Josh Dobbs and Derek Carr wage shootout

Will C.J. Stroud provide an encore performance in Cincinnati? Are we on the verge of a breakout game from Bijan Robinson? Which two quarterbacks will produce an EPIC shootout? Our analysts provide bold predictions for Week 10 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 10: C.J. Stroud leapfrogs Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence

How high does C.J. Stroud rise in Nick Shook's QB Index after a historic Week 9 performance? Where does Joshua Dobbs land coming off his heroic Vikings debut? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Week 10 NFL picks: 49ers get right in Jacksonville, while Bengals and Ravens stay red hot at home

Can the 49ers get back on track Sunday in Jacksonville? Will the Bengals and Ravens, who are each hosting a challenging visitor, stay red hot? Check out the Week 10 NFL game picks!
news

NFL RB Index, Week 10: Four running backs whose production should skyrocket in second half

Maurice Jones-Drew identifies four NFL running backs poised to take off in the second half of the season. Plus, MJD updates his ranking of the top 15 players at the position right now.
news

NFL contenders or pretenders at midseason? Saints, Texans can hit 10 wins; Chargers, Falcons cooked

At the midway point of the 2023 NFL season, 10 teams are currently either .500 or within one game of .500. So, how many of those middlers are contenders? Which ones are pretenders? Adam Schein has the answers!
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 9 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Bengals back in top 10 for first time since Week 1; Pats lowest AFC team

With Joe Burrow looking like he's back to 100 percent, the Bengals are BACK. How high does Cincinnati fly in the latest edition of the Power Rankings? Eric Edholm provides his updated rundown of the league hierarchy, from 1 to 32.
news

2024 NFL Draft order: Will Rams make highest pick since selecting Jared Goff?

Will the Rams be making their highest pick since selecting Jared Goff first overall in 2016? Chad Reuter provides a look at the updated 2024 NFL Draft order for Round 1 along with needs for every team.
news

The First Read: Unconventional midseason awards; plus, MVP rankings and Week 10's must-see game

In this edition of The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha hands out 10 unconventional awards at the midpoint of the 2023 NFL season. Plus, a look at who's rising/sliding, a shake-up in the MVP race and a glance ahead at the must-see game of Week 10.
news

Very good Cowboys still nowhere after losing another 'game of inches'

In Sunday's gut-wrenching loss to the Eagles on Sunday, the Cowboys showed once again that they are almost there. And yet, in the only way that ultimately matters, especially in Dallas, they are still nowhere, Judy Battista writes.