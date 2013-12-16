Tony Romo gets heat -- what about Monte Kiffin, Jason Garrett?

Garrett explained that Romo had a run-pass option on the play that resulted in his first pick. It was originally called a run, but Romo saw the look of the Green Bay defense and decided to throw a pass. I have no reason to doubt that this was the case, but I do question why Garrett brought this to everyone's attention. He knew the plan at the end was wrong. He knew the play of the defense would be a headline. Garrett essentially tried to play the "Romo chokes in December" narrative while saving himself from public ridicule.