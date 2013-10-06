Tony Romo does all he can for Cowboys; love it, don't hate it

I explained this offseason why it was brilliant for the Cowboys to reward Romo with a six-year, $108 million contract extension in March. When you go through the list of what's right with Dallas, it starts with Romo. Is he perfect? Absolutely not. Is he on the same "elite" level as Manning, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees? Nope. But Romo clearly is on that next level of quarterbacks you can build a franchise around.