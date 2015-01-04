Around the NFL

Tony Romo delivers again in big spot for Cowboys

Published: Jan 04, 2015 at 12:22 PM

Tony Romo continues to re-write his story.

The Cowboys quarterback threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams with 2:32 to play on Sunday, the go-ahead score in a wild 24-20 win over the Lions in Arlington. This game will be remembered for the picked-up penalty flag that wiped out a Cowboys pass interference call in the fourth quarter, but Romo's performance was vital, both to the Cowboys and his legacy in Dallas.

The oft-maligned quarterback shed more demons and has now thrown 14 touchdowns against just one interception in December and January. Romo took some wicked shots early in the game as Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin successfully schemed Detroit's pass rush into Romo's grill.

Romo didn't crumble, however, and he again avoided the killer turnover that's haunted him in big games in the past. His accuracy improved as the game went on, typified by his clutch 21-yard completion to old friend Jason Witten on a fourth-and-6 with six minutes to play.

Romo explained after the game that he learned from a playoff loss to the Vikings, a game in which Dallas fell behind early and Romo attempted to force the issue. Romo took a calmer approach after the Lions took a 14-0 lead in the first half.

"I didn't do a good enough job of understanding that the game wasn't over early," Romo said of the 34-3 loss to the Vikings in January 2010. "When I say that I mean, just keeping your poise and understanding if you don't give them the ball -- you know, I threw more balls away, low, I guess, feet, just because I wasn't for sure and we weren't gonna make the play and it was gonna be under duress and not get enough on it.

"And I did that and I did it more than any just because it felt like if we didn't give them the ball it could never run away, it couldn't get out by enough points to put it away. So you gotta play smart, you want to move the chains, you want to score, but you also have to understand just keep yourself in it."

It's just the second playoff win in Romo's career, and the first since that 2009 season. Now it gets very interesting, as Dallas heads to Green Bay for a showdown with the Packers.

The stakes are far greater now, but the Cowboys and their fans have every reason to believe Romo will rise to the challenge. The old story has a new twist.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Wild Card game and looks ahead to the Divisional Round. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Faster,' 'better' Rams DL Aaron Donald: Los Angeles has 'real shot' to repeat

All-world Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald believes Los Angeles has "a real shot to repeat and really win a Super Bowl," and also think he's "getting faster," and getting "better with age."

news

Bears franchise's 'clear vision' for future attracted QB Trevor Siemian

Within the Bears' new-look organization, quarterback Trevor Siemian sees a strong visualization of what lies ahead and that was a prevailing reason he was enticed to sign with the franchise.

news

NFL community mourns loss of Dwayne Haskins

NFL players, coaches and organizations took to social media Saturday to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins following the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's death.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies at 24 after being hit by vehicle

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after he was hit by a vehicle in South Florida, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. He was 24. The Steelers confirmed Haskins' passing.

news

Calais Campbell returning to Ravens on two-year, $12.5M deal

Baltimore is re-signing star defensive lineman Calais Campbell to a two-year, $12.5 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal can get up to $16.5 million with incentives.

news

Rob Gronkowski would only play for Buccaneers if he decides to return for another season

One of the only lingering questions around Tampa Bay this offseason is will Rob Gronkowski return for another season? And if so, will he do so in pewter and red?

news

Osi Umenyiora on Giants signing Nigerian OT prospect Roy Mbaeteka: 'This is what dreams are made of'

After the Giants announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka, a Nigerian product of the NFL's International Player Program, Osi Umenyiora was ecstatic to learn his protégé was signed by an NFL team.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 8

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Miami Dolphins are hosting free-agent LB Reuben Foster for a workout. Miami also announced the signing of punter Thomas Morstead.

news

Ravens engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon

The Baltimore Ravens are engaging in talks with free-agent RB Melvin Gordon on a potential deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. Gordon rushed for 1,904 yards during his two-year stint with the Broncos.

news

Tyrann Mathieu 'heartbroken' over leaving Chiefs after three seasons in Kansas City

As Tyrann Mathieu looks for his next NFL team, the star safety laments his run being over in Kansas City after three seasons. Mathieu recently shared how much it stung that the Chiefs moved on.

news

Bills WR Stefon Diggs: 'No ceiling' on how good Gabriel Davis can become

Gabriel Davis put the NFL world on notice with a four-TD showing against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Stefon Diggs took time on Thursday to glow about Davis' potential in Year 3.

news

Lions head coach Dan Campbell: An elite QB isn't necessary to have 'sustained success'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell doesn't think a quarterback needs to be elite for a team to find success. But the QB also can't carry a woeful team, as the Lions know after having Matthew Stafford under center.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW