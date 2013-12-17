Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys visit children's hospitals after big loss

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- Cowboys players visited Dallas-area children's hospitals Monday, one day after the team's devastating loss to the Green Bay Packers, DallasCowboys.com reported.
- In September 2012, the NFL donated a $30 million grant to the National Institutes of Health. What is the media saying about the use of the donation? The Daily Record in Maryland looked at the grant given to the Kennedy Krieger Center. The New York Times showed how much of the grants will go to youth sports.
- The Sporting News reported on Cam Newtown's shopping spree. The Carolina Panthers' quarterback took children to a Charlotte-area Dick's Sporting Goods and bought them presents.
- DenverBroncos.com looked at wide receiver Eric Decker's Uncork for a Cause charity event, which helped benefit Decker's Dogs, among other charities.
- Forbes reported that the concussion lawsuit settlement with the NFL has been stalled by judicial intervention.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor