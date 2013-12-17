Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys visit children's hospitals after big loss

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 03:57 AM

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Forbes reported that the concussion lawsuit settlement with the NFL has been stalled by judicial intervention.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster doesn't mind Chiefs' crowded WR corps: 'I made the decision to come here to win'

Two months after Pittsburgh's playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium, JuJu Smith-Schuster was back in Kansas City on Sunday to be introduced as the newest member of the Chiefs.
news

Rashaad Penny returns to Seahawks on one-year deal worth up to $6.5M

The Seahawks agreed to terms with running back ﻿Rashaad Penny﻿ on a one-year deal to return to the team. Penny, 26, will make $5.75 million on the contract with a chance to earn up to $6.5 million.
news

Browns announce trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

Cleveland announced Sunday that it traded for Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿, giving up three first-round picks, a 2023 third-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick for the QB and a 2024 fifth-rounder.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW